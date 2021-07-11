Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 an act of patriotism – minister

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish health minister has stated that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is an act of patriotism for the good of the entire community.

“If patriotism means that we are being guided not only by our own good but by the good of the entire community…then let us look at what has been going on. I believe that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is an act of patriotism,” Adam Niedzielski told a congress of the Gazeta Polska clubs on Saturday.

Referring to the forecasts speaking about the possibility of a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the autumn, the health minister said that it could result in another lockdown.

“If the fourth pandemic wave is spreading on a large scale… and if we have to announce another lockdown, then we will lose, both politically and economically, since our defeat will strengthen political capital of our opponents,” he said.

Referring to a campaign launched by anti-vaxxers, Niedzielski said it could lead to a crisis. According to the minister, it is aimed at destabilising the situation and arousing emotions.

“This could result in another lockdown in the autumn and then Poland will find itself on the defensive,” he stated.

Concluding his statement, the minister appealed to the participants in the congress “to become ambassadors of vaccinations,” because getting vaccinated “can give Poland a good position in the future.”