I believe cooperation within Three Seas Initiative will bear fruit: President Duda

“The Three Seas Initiative is the most dynamically developing part of the EU, inhabited by 120 mln citizens. I strongly believe that our cooperation within 3SI will bear fruit for our societies, countries and the entire EU,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Sunday on social media.

On Sunday, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda and his wife, began their visit to Poland. Together with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, they will spend a day in Krakow, southern Poland, where they will talk, among other things, about joint Polish-Lithuanian projects carried out by the International Cultural Centre located in the city.

On Thursday and Friday in Sofia, President Andrzej Duda took part in the Three Seas Initiative summit, at which he stressed that “the cooperation of the Three Seas countries is an extremely important element of the development of the European Union.”

“I cannot imagine a more positive example of European cooperation than what we are doing under the Three Seas Initiative,” he stressed.