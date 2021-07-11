COVID-19: 66 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 66 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,821 including 153,156 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,138 yesterday.

The ministry also announced one new fatality from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,160.

According to the ministry, 98,523 people are quarantined and 2,652,505 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,156 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The Ministry did not publish Sunday’s data regarding vaccination. As of Saturday, a total of 31,258,249 vaccine doses have been administered and 14,938,143 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 63 out of 673 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 187,311,984 coronavirus cases, 4,043,891 deaths and 171,279,325 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,726,111, India has the second most with 30,837,222 cases and Brazil third with 19,069,003.