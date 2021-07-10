Triple murder suspect on the run in southern Poland

Suspected of the murder of a family of three in Borowce, the suburban town of Częstochowa, Jacek Jaworek, the brother of one of the victims, is on the run, Poland’s public broadcaster TVP reported citing the prosecutor’s office.

According to the Governmental Security Centre (RCB), two choppers, a drone and tracking dogs are after the suspect.

“Several dozen police officers, from the Częstochowa office and neighbouring district offices alike, are engaged in the search procedures,” Junior Warrant Officer Kamil Sowiński said.

Thermal vision goggles are also used for the search procedures.

The murder was committed on the turn of Friday and Saturday night at a single-family house in Borowce, near Dąbrowa Zielona, in the Częstochowa district, southern Poland. The officers called to a domestic disturbance discovered dead bodies of a couple of 44-year-olds and their 17-year-old son. The inspection revealed that they were shot.

According to the spokesperson of the Częstochowa prosecutor’s office Tomasz Ozimek, the younger 13-year-old brother of one of the victims was present at the house during the murder. The boy fled the house and hid at his relatives’ house.

On the behest of the prosecutor’s office, the police published the details and an image of the suspect — 52-year-old Jacek Jaworek, brother of the murdered man.

The RCB asks anyone who has seen the suspect to immediately contact the Częstochowa Police Office by dialling 47 858 12 55 or the 112 alarm number.

Investigators have not revealed information on the motive for the murder just yet.