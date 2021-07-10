Remains of house designed by L.M. van der Rohe found in western Poland

The foundations of a house designed by a German-born American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who is regarded as the father of modernist architecture, have been uncovered by archaeologists in the town of Gubin, located in Western Poland, on the border with Germany.

The so-called “Wolf’s Villa” was built in 1926. It was commissioned by a local businessman Eric Wolf. The architect selected for the job was Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, who would later become the man responsible for the famous Chicago skyline. Wolf’s Villa was partially destroyed during WWII and eventually demolished in 1947.

After 80 years, the foundations have emerged from the ground, and archaeologists proceeded to uncover the structure. So far 80 percent of the foundation has been revealed.

Although, currently the only remaining part of the building is its foundation, the structure still attracts many architects from around the world, who come to Gubin for inspiration.

Local authorities in Gubin plan to restore the building thanks to the funds from the European Union and the efforts of German neighbours living across the border from Gubin. The reconstruction should be completed over the next few years.