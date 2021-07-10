Polish migrants returning to Poland, PM says

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said that more Poles have returned to Poland over the past two years than left the country.

The prime minister made the statement in Lowicz, central Poland, on Saturday, during a road show promoting the government’s new multi-billion reform and investment programme, the Polish New Deal, which is based on the EU’s post-pandemic recovery funds.

“Over the past two years, many more people have returned to Poland from Great Britain, Ireland, Germany and France than left Poland,” Morawiecki said, without quoting specific numbers.

“I think it’s the first such period since 1956,” he continued. “We enjoy a net inflow of people, of our compatriots, to Poland.”

According to the country’s Central Statistical Office, more than 2.4 million Poles were living abroad at the end of 2019.