Poland receives 222,000 Moderna vaccines

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The US pharmaceutical company Moderna supplied 222,000 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Poland on Friday, Michal Kuczmierowski, head of the country’s Strategic Reserves Agency told PAP on Saturday.

On Thursday, Poland received a shipment of 319,000 doses of the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccines, a 470,000-dose shipment of the single-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccines a day earlier, and 1.5 million vaccines made by the consortium of Pfizer/BioNTech on Monday.

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca products require two jabs for patients to reach the desired immunity level, while the Johnson&Johnson vaccine does not need a booster jab.

Poland, whose population is around 38 million, launched its coronavirus vaccination programme in December 2020. By Saturday morning, the country has distributed over 31 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with close to 15 million people having been fully inoculated.