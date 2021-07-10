Russia suspected in hacker attack on Ukraine’s navy website

Ukraine’s navy experienced a hacker attack on its website on Friday. The hackers, who are suspected “to be linked to the Russian authorities,” posted false information about the international military training operation Sea Breeze-2021, announced Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

“Russia conducts deliberate disinformation operations against Ukraine. These operations are implemented by information units of the South Military District of the Russian Armed Forces aided by cyber warfare corps that are subordinate to the central intelligence agencies and the whole Kremlin’s propaganda machine. On July 9, hackers attacked the website of Ukraine’s Navy,” wrote the Ministry in a press release cited by the Interfax agency.

According to the Ukraininan Ministry of Defence, the Navy’s website has been temporarily closed due to structural gaps that had once been used to create the page.

“Security threats have been eliminated”

Despite the attack, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has emphasised that “threats have been eliminated and the website will be up and running soon. The appropriate units are working on updating online resources to meet the required security standards.” The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not commented on the report.

The Sea Breeze-2021 training operation began on June 28th in Odessa. Approximately 5,000 troops, 32 warships, 40 aeroplanes, and 18 special forces units from 17 NATO member states and other partnering countries are participating in the exercise. In total, close to 30 countries, including Poland, are taking part in this training operation that will end on Saturday.

The Sea Breeze exercises have been conducted since 1997. Prior to this year’s edition, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the event provides an opportunity for the Ukrainian navy “to test its alignment with the best navy forces in the world and to evaluate its quality”.