73 percent less Poles set sights on studying in UK

Brexit, and the pandemic to a certain degree, caused a drop in the number of applications submitted to UK universities by EU (43 percent) and Polish (73 percent) candidates, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service’s (UCAS) statistics showed.

By June 30, 2021, which is when the deadline for UK university application falls on, EU candidates submitted 28,400 applications for the academic year of 2021-2022. A year before they filed 49,650. The 2021 digits are the lowest number of applications for UK universities ever since 2006 (28,130 applications).

Candidates from Poland filed only 1,230 applications for the year 2021-2022, which marked a drop of 73 percent in comparison to a record-breaking number of applications submitted in 2020 that amounted to 4,630. It turns out that this is the smallest amount of Polish applications since the academic year of 2012-2013, which is also when UCAS started providing nation breakdown in its stats.

Students set for starting learning at UK universities after the Brexit transition period, which coincides with the beginning of the academic year 2021-2022, cannot hope for the same privileges their predecessors enjoyed pre-Brexit. In fact, EU students will be treated just like any student hailing from a third country. This obliges them to pay entry fees that may spike as high as GBP 38,000, whilst the cost for UK students will never exceed GBP 9,250 per year.

Moreover, non-UK students are not allowed to take student loans and they do have to apply for a visa prior to their arrival. Only Irish students can enjoy an exemption from these rules.

The new conditions apply, however, to EU freshers alone, while EU students who began their studies before December 31, 2021, remain unaffected. This also goes for individuals who filed for resident status or temporary residence in the UK before June 30, 2021.

The lacuna caused by the decreasing number of EU candidates does not imply, however, that UK universities would wake up to a dearth of new students. According to UCAS data, by June 30, 2021, as many as 682,000 applications were filed, which is the largest number since 2006. A total of 551,600 of these applications were filed by candidates living in the UK, which is the highest number since 2016.

Non-EU and non-UK candidates are also more and more numerous.