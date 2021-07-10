Donald Tusk leads presidential poll

Marcin Obara/PAP

If presidential elections were held now, Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister and former European Council president, would receive 32 percent of the vote in the first round, a recent poll has found.

Tusk has recently returned to domestic politics to lead Poland’s main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO), again.

According to a study by the Pollster researcher for the Super Express daily and published on Saturday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), could count on 26 percent of the vote.

Former TV personality and Catholic writer Szymon Holownia, the head of Polska 2050, a relatively young conservative movement, came in third, with a 24-percent support of those polled.

The far-right Confederation leader, Krzysztof Bosak, was placed in the fourth position with 10-percent backing, followed by the Left’s Robert Biedron for whom 5 percent respondents said they would vote.

The leader of the pro-agrarian Polish People’s Party, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, came last in the ranking with 3-percent support.

The survey was carried out on July 6-7 on a sample of 1,049 adult Poles.