Poland reports 86 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 7 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 86 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 76 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 450 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 463 recorded the day prior, including 70 patients on ventilators, against the total of 686 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 98,715 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,458 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 31,258,249 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 14,938,143 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.