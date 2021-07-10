COVID-19: 86 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 86 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,755 including 153,138 still active. The number of active cases was 153,109 yesterday.

The ministry also announced seven new fatalities, of which three were due to COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,159.

According to the ministry, a total of 98,715 people are quarantined and 2,652,458 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,138 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday a total of 31,258,249 vaccine doses have been administered. 14,938,143 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 70 out of 686 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 186,889,311 coronavirus cases, 4,036,353 deaths and 170,934,644 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,711,416. India has the second most with 30,795,716 cases and Brazil third with 19,020,499.