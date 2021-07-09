Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz loses in the Wimbledon semi-finals

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz lost to the Italian player Matteo Berrettini 3:6, 0:6, 7:6(7-3), 4:6 in the semi-final of the Grand Slam Wimbledon. Despite his failure on Friday, the Pole achieved a lifetime success in London.

Before the match the Italian player said that Hubert Hurkacz “had a great season so far. It will be a tough game,”

So far, Hubert Hurkacz’s best result at Wimbledon was two years ago where he lost in the third round of eliminations. Last year’s Wimbledon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He faced the Italian Matteo Berrettini for the third time in his professional career, and for the first time on a grass surface. Both of their previous matches were played on hardcourts. Three years ago, Matteo Berrettini won with Hubert Hurkacz in the Australian Open qualification, the Pole repaid the loss with a win, next season in the first round of the ATP tournament in Miami.