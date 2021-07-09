Poles’ wages will grow faster than inflation: FM

Adam Glapiński the head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) stated that inflation has no negative effect on the financial situation of Poles since both salaries and pensions have been growing faster than the consumer price index (CPI).

“The purchasing power will continue to increase and under any circumstances it will not be an increase on borrowed money. The Polish economy will simply produce more than it consumes over the next three years,” Adam Glapinski said at a news conference on Friday, pointing out that the authenticity of his words is proved by the “permanent high balance in foreign trade”.

“Inflation will stay above 3.5 percent only in 2021,” the head of NBP said. He added that “in 2022, inflation will decline to around our inflation target”.

He recalled that global inflation had been the highest in a decade. “In May, inflation in the US hit 5 percent. In Poland in June, inflation fell to 4.4 percent. This drop was stronger than expected,” the head of NBP emphasised.

Admitting that core inflation has also gone down considerably, Mr. Glapiński said that the annual inflation “has been on the rise due to supply and administrative factors, on which the central bank has no influence”.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s inflation rate in May stood at 4.7 percent year on year, and 0.3 percent month on month.