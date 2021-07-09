Polish New Deal to make Poles return home from abroad – PM

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has stated that the goal of the Polish New Deal project is to encourage people who have left Poland, to return to their homeland.

“The New Deal is to create such jobs which will make this happen,” Morawiecki said in Zielona Góra, western Poland, on Friday.

According to the prime minister, “the recent years are proof that it is possible to break the glass ceiling of a middle-development trap.”

Morawiecki added that since Poland’s workforce was better and better qualified, Poles had to earn more.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.