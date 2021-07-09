Lithuania increases control of border with Poland due to migrant problem

Referring to Lithuania's plans, Liubajevas said they provided for increased border monitoring and random controls of travellers in the vicinity of the Lithuanian-Polish border, among other things.

Valda Kalnina/PAP/EPA

Lithuania has announced that it will increase control of its border with Poland due to a growing number of illegal migrants trying to reach western Europe through that country.

Poland has recently handed over to Lithuania 38 migrants trying to get to western Europe, Lithuanian State Border Guard Service chief Rustamas Liubajevas said on Friday, adding that they had illegally crossed the EU border, getting into Lithuania from Belarus.

The problem of illegal migrants has recently aggravated in Lithuania. This year, the Lithuanian-Belarusian border has been illegally crossed by at least 1,546 people. Last year, their number totalled 81.

Most illegal migrants detained in Lithuania come from Iran, Syria, Belarus, Russia, Guinea, Turkey, Sri Lanka and African countries.

According to Lithuania, this is a form of hybrid war and an organised crime, in which Belarusian officials and agents have been involved.