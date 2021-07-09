Hurkacz knocked out of Wimbledon in semi-final

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz was knocked out of the Wimbledon men’s singles competition after losing to Italian Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final on Friday.

Hurkacz lost 3:6, 0:6, 7:6 (7:3), 4:6.

Despite his defeat, the 24-year-old Pole achieved a personal best. Until the Wimbledon semi-final, his best result was the third round, which he reached at Wimbledon two years ago (last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

He played Berrettini for the third time in his career and for the first time on grass. Three years ago, in the qualifiers for the Australian Open, the Italian got the upper hand and the Pole avenged himself the following season in the first round of the ATP tournament in Miami.

Berrettini will play in his first grand-slam final on Sunday, facing either world number-one Novak Djokovic or Canadian Denis Shapovalov.