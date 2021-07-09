Poland’s GDP likely to grow annually by 5 pct in coming three years

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The governor of the National Bank of Poland has stated that the Polish economy will likely expand annually by 5 percent in the coming three years.

“This could be an extraordinary period for the Polish economy,” Adam Glapiński told reporters on Friday. “We have not witnessed such a period over recent years.”

“If we assume that the next waves of the coronavirus pandemic are not to negatively affect economic activity…, we can expect that the Polish economy will be expanding very fast in the coming three years,” Glapiński said, adding that the central bank’s forecast envisaged a very positive scenario for this period.

Glapiński also said that such GDP growth dynamics could make it possible for Poland to narrow the gap existing between this country and more developed states, and to raise the living standards of Poles.

However, the central bank governor warned that there were still many question marks regarding the course of the pandemic and new coronavirus variants.