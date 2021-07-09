EC to take closer look at broadcasting concessions in Poland

Christian Wigand, a spokesman for the EC, said that he was well aware of the new legislative proposal, which could limit the ownership of media companies in Poland to companies from the European Economic Area. He added that the legislation needed to be looked at in more detail and that the EC would check its compliance with EU law to see if it is acceptable.

The proposed amendment states that an owner from outside the European Economic Area can hold up to 49 percent of a media company in Poland. For TVN, this would mean that its shareholding structure would have to change in order to be eligible to obtain a license.

TVN24 has been struggling to renew its licence with the state media regulator KRRiT since February 2020. Its current licence expires in September.

The EC spokesman said that all member states were required to ensure that their policies did not affect their commitment to allow for a free, independent and diversified delivery of news content.

The spokesman also said that the EC was very concerned about the freedom of the media in Poland, a worry that was outlined in a rule-of-law report in 2020.

He pointed out that since the report on the rule of law was carried out on an annual basis, the EC would once again review media pluralism in Poland.

The deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said that regulations such as the proposed amendment are present in many large EU countries, and he is surprised by the uproar regarding the proposed changes.