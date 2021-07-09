New Covid infections at minimal level, threat of rebound remains

Niedzielski underlined the importance of vaccinations.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish health minister has stated that, despite the fact that the number of new Covid-19 infections has been at a minimal level, there is still a threat of its rebound.

“The dynamics are still negative but this means that there is a risk of a rebound and of the reversal of the downward trend,” Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters on Friday.

Having stated that the average daily number of new infections stands at 80, and that the drop in new cases has been visible week after week, Niedzielski admitted that this decrease “has been growing smaller and smaller.”

“The drop in new cases has been close to a zero. This means that we have been approaching an important moment, at which we will at first be witnessing a stable number of new infections… but this also means that there is a risk that their number will grow,” he said.

Referring to this possibility, Niedzielski underlined the importance of vaccinations. “It depends on us what will happen with this trend,” he concluded.