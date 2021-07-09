I see optimism and will to act: President Duda on Three Seas initiative

“I see optimism and the will to act as part of common development,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said in Bulgaria during the Three Seas Initiative Summit with participation of other Central European leaders.

“When we say that cooperation between states should be tightened, production chains shortened so that Europe becomes a big factory again and is self-sufficient – we can say that the Three Seas Initiative is today an avant-garde in this matter,” the President stressed, pointing out that “we adopted this approach even before anyone thought with fear that something like the coronavirus pandemic could happen to us at all.”

“The Three Seas Summit in Sofia is very clear proof that as a result of our political will and hard work, the initiative is developing rapidly and becoming more regionally and globally attractive,” Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said at a press conference of the initiative’s presidents on Friday.

“We are pleased with Latvia’s commitment to becoming the initiative’s host,” he emphasised, adding that “we are convinced that our friends from Latvia will be able to build on the initiative’s previous achievements.”

Latvian President Egils Levits stressed that “our region is primarily an idea – political, social and also economic.”

He also emphasised that “thanks to the initiative of our colleague from Poland,” the Three Seas initiative has been in existence for six years.