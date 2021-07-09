Lithuania is building a fence on border with Belarus

Lithuania, commenced building a fence topped with barbed wire on the border with Belarus, near Druskininkai. The fence is supposed to stop illegal migration from this direction, which has increased recently.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, announced that in order to limit illegal migration across the Lithuanian-Belarusian border, the army would be deployed and a military barrier would be created here. She added that Lithuanian soldiers would also help in the construction of the fence.

Yesterday 37 people were detained while crossing the border illegally. This year, at least 1,546 people tried to illegally enter Lithuania from Belarus. Last year, only 81 migrants were detained.

According to Lithuanian authorities, the Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is bringing in immigrants from the Middle East and transferring them to the EU, hoping to threaten the security of the bloc.

The goal is to destabilise the EU and endanger its safety. According to experts the influx of immigrants is revenge for the West’s support of Belarusian oppositionists. The provocations from Belarus are a warning that should not be underestimated by the EU member states.