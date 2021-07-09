Proposed regulations of media market meet EU standards: Dep Justice Min

“The Polish media market after 1989 is an unprecedented case in Europe. France, Spain and Germany have very precise regulations regarding both concentration of capital in terms of concessions and cross-concentration in various areas of the media,” Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said. He admitted that his party, Solidarity Poland supports the amendment to the Act on the National Broadcasting Council.

The media raised the alarm in connection with the amendment prepared by the Law and Justice (PiS) deputies. The TVN private broadcaster, which is applying for an extension of its license, has claimed that the new regulations are aimed directly at them. The US Embassy also got involved because TVN is currently owned by the American Discovery concern.

The deputy minister of justice explained that the proposed amendment only states that an owner from outside the European Economic Area can hold up to 49 percent of a media company in Poland. For TVN, this would mean that its shareholding structure would have to change in order to be eligible to obtain a license.

The deputy minister went on to say that such regulations are present in many large EU countries, and he is surprised by the uproar regarding the proposed changes.

“A few days ago, the same people did not see anything wrong with the fact that they were collecting signatures for the liquidation of a specific news station because they do not like what is presented on this station,” Sebastian Kaleta said, referring to the postulates of the politicians from the Civic Coalition to liquidate public broadcaster’s TVP Info channel.