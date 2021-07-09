COVID-19: 76 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 76 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,670 including 153,109 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,089 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 17 new fatalities, of which 3 were due to COVID-19 alone and 14 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,152.

According to the ministry, 98,171 people are quarantined and 2,652,409 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,109 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 31,004,510 vaccine doses have been administered. 14,727,053 people are fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 71 out of 696 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 186,364,114 coronavirus cases, 4,027,008 deaths and 170,499,975 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,676,896, India has the second most with 30,752,950 cases and Brazil third with 18,962,786.