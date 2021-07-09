Poland reports 76 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 17 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 76 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 93 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 463 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 476 recorded the day prior, including 71 patients on ventilators, against the total of 696 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 98,171 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,409 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 31,004,510 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 14,727,053 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.