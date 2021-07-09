COVID-19: Pfizer to apply for vaccine’s booster dose approval

“Pfizer intends to apply for regulatory approval of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mikael Dolsten, head of the company’s research and development division, announced. The additional dose would provide better protection against the Delta variant.

Mr Dolsten stated in an interview with the Associated Press news agency that the company would in August ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a booster dose of the vaccine in a rescue mode.

He pointed out that studies show that the third dose could induce 5-10 times more antibodies in patients.

He also added that the data so far show that two doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are effective against the Delta variant of the virus, but the third one would come into play in the case of antibodies disappearing.

So far, over 30.7 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Poland. Over 14.5 mln people in the country are fully vaccinated.