US is unfailing partner to Three Seas Initiative: Joe Biden

The United States will be an “unfailing partner” of the Three Seas Initiative, President Biden declared during a remote speech given to the participants of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bulgaria. Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the US embassy in Poland, Bix Aliu, stressed that “US support” for the Three Seas Initiative is “cross-party”.

“There is incredible potential for increasing cooperation and connectivity among this group that will enhance the security and prosperity of the region and quite frankly benefit the world. The United States will be your unfailing partner,” United States President Joe Biden said.

He added that investments in strong economies and high-quality infrastructure could help the region beat the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are happy that together we will be able to show how democracies can lead their values ​​and meet the needs of their citizens, overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, building a more resilient economy and investing in high-quality infrastructure, in a transparent way,” the US president said.

The two-day summit of the Three Seas initiative began on Thursday in Sofia with the participation of Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. The event will also be attended by delegations from France, Germany, Greece, Japan, the UK and the US.

The Three Seas Initiative was established in 2015 by the Polish and Croatian presidents to promote cross-country energy and infrastructure links. The project now groups 12 member countries located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas, namely Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.