Most Poles see return of Donald Tusk as a bad decision: poll

The return of former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to domestic politics and to the position of acting head of the Civic Platform (PO) aroused considerable emotions. As it turns out, they are more often negative. Almost half of Poles believe that Donald Tusk’s return was a bad decision.

The poll conducted by the Pollster Research Institute was published on Thursday by the “Super Express” daily. “Only every third respondent (32 percent) believes that Donald Tusk’s return to Polish politics was a good decision,” journalists of the Super Express portal pointed out.

Almost half of the Poles (44 percent) believe that Donald Tusk’s return was a bad decision. Interestingly, for a politician that allegedly arouses extreme reactions, as many as 24 percent of respondents do not have an opinion on his return to active party politics in the country.

The PO co-founder, 64-year-old Mr Tusk served as prime minister from 2007-14. After leaving Polish politics he became president of the European Council before becoming head of the European People’s Party, the largest bloc in the European Parliament.