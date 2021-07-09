Belarusian regime detains independent journalists, calls them “radical”

On Thursday, the editors of the independent newspaper “Nasha Niwa” and regional journalists from various media were arrested in Belarus. The State Security Committee announced a “wide-ranging operation against radical people.”

After searches in the editorial office of the Belarusian newspaper and in the apartments of its employees, the editor-in-chief, Yahor Marcinovich, as well as the editors Andrey Dynko, Andrey Skurka, and the newspaper’s accountant Wolha Rakovich, were detained for 72 hours. They are all suspected in a criminal case of “acts seriously violating public order”.

“Four people, including Yahor Marcinovich, have committed activities that seriously violate public order,” the Belarusian State Security Committee stressed.

The institution also reported that an ambulance had been called during Marcinovich’s interrogation.

“He said that he was feeling unwell. The investigators called the ambulance. After providing the aid, he did not complain [about his health] and the investigative activities continued,” it was stated.

Independent media also report on the detention of journalists from outside Minsk and searches, interrogations and detentions in various Belarusian towns.

The “Nasha Niva” website was blocked on Thursday by the Belarusian Ministry of Information. According to it, it was requested by the prosecutor general’s office. Commenting on this decision, the state’s media reported that it was related to “posting provocative materials… which fostered social tension and stimulated protest moods.”

The State Security Committee announced on TV Belarus 1 that “a large-scale operation against radical people” was underway.