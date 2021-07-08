48th Intl Scouts Festival of School Youth Culture kicks off

The 48th Intl Scouts Festival of School Youth Culture began with a ceremonial handing of the keys to the city of Kielce to some 380 young people from Poland, Ukraine and Spain.

“Traditionally, Kielce becomes the capital of children and school youth culture for the coming days,” said assistant scoutmaster Agnieszka Stochmal, the spokesperson of the festival.

The official inauguration of the festival was accompanied by the Kielce Dance Theatre dancers’ performance of the theatric play “Cinderella”.

Competition reviews also began on Thursday. They will include solo singers, duets, and ensembles performing in the hope of winning Bronze, Silver or even the Golden Fir Award. The awards ceremony is scheduled for July 17 at the Kadzielnia Amphitheatre.

Artistic workshops will be available from Saturday to Wednesday. This year the festival takes place under a sanitary regime, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The participating youths will be allowed to interact only with the members of groups they have been ascribed to. They also have to make their way to their accommodation immediately after workshops are concluded.

The festival programme is limited to a handful of events taking place in the public space. The Day of the Polish Folklore Tradition will take place on July 10 in the City Park. Four days later, a scouts song contest will take place at the Creative Milieus House, followed by a music show by the “Wołosatki” band.

Under the theme of “Crazy about Kielce”, a scavenger hunt-type game is to take place between July 8 and 15.

As part of the Erasmus+ programme-funded “Culture is a bridge” project, Spanish youths will descend on Kielce this year with a view to learning how to organise large-scale cultural events.