Poland’s Monetary Council leaves all interest rates unchanged

Poland’s reference interest rate will remain at 0.10 percent, the country’s Monetary Policy Council (RPP) said in a statement after a meeting on Thursday.

This also means that the National Bank of Poland’s Lombard rate will remain at 0.50 percent, the deposit rate at 0.00 percent, and the rediscount rate at 0.11 percent.

At its meetings, held between March 17 and May 28, 2020, the Monetary Policy Council cut the reference rate three times by a total of 140 bps to the present 0.10 percent.

Economists polled by the Polish Press Agency’s business section in early July said the RPP will raise interest rates in the second quarter of 2022 at the latest, but some economists still expect a hike this year.