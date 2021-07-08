Lower House appoints Marcin Wiącek as new Ombudsman

The Lower House appointed Professor Marcin Wiącek to the position of Ombudsman, on Thursday, in a sixth attempt to fill the position due to parties’ disagreements.

A total of 380 MPs voted in favour of Wiącek while 3 were against the candidature.

Following the vote, Mr Wiącek told journalists that the MPs’ decisions should be approached with great respect. “It warrants great care for the protection of human freedoms and rights, it opens up a path to the uninterrupted functioning of the office of the Ombudsman,” he said, adding that “I am proud that this agreement was formed around me. It’s a great honour and I feel extremely obliged.”

He also said that he would meet Senators ahead of the vote in the Senate and that he was open to all sorts of discussion.

Asked whether he guaranteed the impartiality of the Ombudsman’s office, Mr Wiącek expressed his hope that he had managed to prove throughout his life as a professional and researcher that he was an impartial person. He also affirmed that has never been linked to any political milieu.

Thursday’s vote offers a chance to end the months-long saga over who should be the next Ombudsman as the opposition accused all the previous candidates of being too closely affiliated with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

On April 15, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that the current Ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, could no longer continue to hold his position because his five-year term had ended at the beginning of September last year.

In mid-June, Mr Wiącek, who is supported by most opposition parties, lost in the Lower House to Lidia Staroń, an independent senator supported by PiS.

After Ms Staroń, who was the Lower House’s fifth nominee, lost in the Senate, PiS, in a surprising move, turned to Mr Wiącek in a bid to put an end to the bitter conflict.

Mr Wiącek must still be approved by the Senate to take over the office. The opposition parties have a majority in the Senate, and so far the Senate has rejected all of the Lower House’s nominees.

“I think that the Professor will be a good Ombudsman,” said PiS MP Marek Ast, adding that Mr Wiącek’s substantial answers before the justice and human rights committee bode well for his tenure in the office, which “has acquired a person who will fulfil its duties well.”

The PiS MP stressed, however, that he “did not agree with all of the Professor’s views… Some answers did not necessarily elicit our enthusiasm.” He added that one such answer regarded doubts over the composition of the formation of the Constitutional Tribunal.