Traces of Stalinist atrocities discovered at Warsaw former jail site

The remains of one person and the traces of several more burial pits have been discovered by the employees of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) in the area of the former prison of the Security Office and NKVD “Toledo” in Warsaw.

“Until the entire area is searched, these activities will not be completed. We believe that we will reveal not only the remains that we discovered today, but that there will be many more of them,” said the vice-president of IPN, Krzysztof Szwagrzyk.

This is the next stage of the search of the Institute of National Remembrance, whose specialists want to find all the secret burial places of the victims of communism. The works, which have been underway since April, are the continuation of last year’s search, when the remains of 18 people were found.

Prison Penal-Investigative Warsaw III (Toledo) is a prison of the Security Office and the NKVD, operating since the entry of Soviet troops in Warsaw’s Praga district in 1944. It was known for extremely brutal interrogations.

After WWII, the “Toledo” prison was the site of execution and burial of soldiers and activists of the anti-communist Polish underground.