Families who saved Jews during WWII awarded Righteous Among the Nations

By January 1, 2020, a total of 27,000 individuals were awarded, of whom as many as 7,112 are Polish citizens.

The three families, Adolf and Janina Kiszło and their daughter Marianna, Tadeusz and Marianna Gnoiński as well as Nina, Mikołaj, Justyna and Ignacy Piotrowski, were awarded the title posthumously.

The Righteous Among the Nations medals and diplomas were handed to the relatives of the heroes by Israeli chargé d’affaires Tal Ben-Ari Yaalon.

The awards dedicated to Adolf and Janina Kiszło and their daughter Marianna were received by Marianna’s children — Leszek Kiszło and Wiesława Mróz. Meanwhile, Jacek Gnoiński and Anna Stankiewicz received the awards in the name of their deceased relatives Tadeusz and Marianna Gnoiński. The award for Mikołaj and Nina Piotrowska, and Ignacy and Justyna Piotrowska, were received by Barbara Hellmann-Robert oraz Lucyna Zalewska.

Also present during the ceremony were Senate Speaker Professor Tomasz Grodzki and the head Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich.

Saved by a woodworker

Adolf and Anna Kiszło along with their daughter Marinna provided shelter to Symcha Lazar, Mosze Tiktin, Layzer Marinberg and Itsche Berl Farbsztain in the village of Jatwieź Duża (Podlaskie province) from February 1943 to Autumn 1944. According to Lazar’s memoirs quoted by the Israeli Embassy, the men laid low for about 14 months in a hideout prepared by Adolf Kiszło, an experienced woodworker. The hideout was 2 meters long and 1.5 meters wide.

“Without access to daylight, wearing clothes that would be washed only once every couple of weeks, the men had to pull through the time of harsh winter followed by sweltering summer heat. They were vexed by lice. They would live in constant fear for their lives and the lives of the Kiszłos, especially when the Germans shook up the neighbouring households. The children of the hosts, 15-year-old Mania and 6-year-old Henryk Kiszło, were filled in on the help provided to Lazar, Marinberg and Tiktin. Mania was the one bringing them food. The men treated her like their sister,” reads the story of the survivors cited by the Israeli Embassy in Poland.

A “cousin” from the East

“In mid-June 1942, shortly before the Grossaktion Warsaw/”Great Action” [the Nazi-German code name for the deportation and mass murder of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto], Piotr’s grandfather Maurycy Graff agreed to meet with Tadeusz Gnoiński in the building of Courts in the district of Leszno where he intended to hand over his grandson to Taeusz. The plan worked out thanks to a bribe slipped into the hand of a German guard. Little Peter would never see his grandfather or mother again,” the Embassy of Israel to Poland wrote.

“Tadeusz Gnoiński took the four-year-old to his home at no. 6 Domeyki Street in the Grochów district of Warsaw. The new neighbours were unfamiliar with the Gnoiński family, hence it was easy to convince them that the little blond boy who appeared in their house was an orphaned cousin from the East. The families of uncle Tadeus and aunt Marysia, which was how little Piotr addressed them, were large, totalling 15 brothers and sisters. Bonds of close friendship brought them together… The neighbours would not pry upon their life and, according to Piotr, they knew that he was a Jew. Life went on relatively smoothly — the boy lived with the Gnoiński family like their own kin. He went to preschool, played with other children,” reads the survivor’s story.

Silent heroes

Ignacy and Justyna Piotrowski, their son Mikołaj Piotrowski and his wife Nina Piotrowska provided shelter for Henryk and Paulina Grabski from the Summer of 1942 until the end of 1943. They would never talk of their heroism. “For them it was natural to help people in need, that is why they did not like talking about how they provided help during the war. They thought such behaviour was normal,” said their relative Antonina Piotrowska.

The Righteous Among Nations medal is the highest civil distinction, awarded by Israel’s Yad Vashem Institute in Jerusalem since 1963. People who selflessly provided help to persecuted Jews while putting their own lives at risk are awarded the distinction.

