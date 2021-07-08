PM wants legal measures to prevent non-EU media takeovers

During a press conference on Thursday about a draft legal amendment proposed by ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party MPs that would prevent the takeover of Polish radio and television stations by companies from outside of the European Economic Area, PM Mateusz Morawiecki called for legal measures that would stop such a takeover from becoming reality.

“There must be absolutely basic rules in place in Poland, like there are in Western European countries and in other EU countries,” Mr Morawiecki said.

He added that the proposed amendment would prevent Polish public opinion from being influenced without the consent of the Polish regulator.

Some critics of the proposed amendment have raised concerns that the government, which has sometimes accused foreign-owned media of having an anti-Polish bias, is taking aim at the US-owned TVN network, which has been highly critical of the Polish government.

Juliusz Braun, a former head of the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT), said that “such a law is war with the USA because it means a desire to expropriate or at least force the sale by the Americans of TVN, which is a big company.”

Mr Morawiecki, however, defended the proposed legislation, saying that “Poland should have an instrument that can prevent the takeover of media entities by external entities. I am amazed that we haven’t done something like that in parliament earlier.”

He also questioned whether Poles would want media companies to be bought by Russian, Chinese or Arab entities.

“Would we want, as citizens, to then have the right to say: ‘no’? I guess 99 percent of Poles would say in this case – together with [Mr Braun] that we would want to have the tools that could be used to prevent such a takeover.”

The PM argued that “every serious country must have such instruments.”

The group of MPs presented the draft amendment to the Lower House on changing the radio and television law on Wednesday.