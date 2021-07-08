Fuel giant to spend billions on R&D

The Polish fuel giant PKN Orlen will spend PLN 3 bn (EUR 660.6 mln) on research and development (R&D) activities within 10 years as a part of the Orlen 2030 strategy, the company’s CEO Daniel Obajtek has announced.

“After launching the Research and Development Centre, the next stage will be the launch of the technological accelerator. Our infrastructure and the experience of our experts will support the development of innovative companies,” Mr Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, the company announced other activities as part of the Orlen 2030 strategy.

“Orlen South, a company from the Orlen Group, together with PGNiG [gas company – Poland IN] submitted an application to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection for the creation of a special purpose vehicle that will invest in the development of a network of modern biomethane plants,” Orlen wrote.

According to the statement, Orlen South has already acquired three installations as part of the biogas project, most recently in the Jeżewo municipality in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie province.

“The implementation of the biogas programme is in line with the Orlen 2030 strategy, assuming the development of low- and zero-emission energy,” the company stated.