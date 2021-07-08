Warsaw rapper becomes first ever Pole to break onto Billboard’s Global Chart

Michał Matczak, who is better known by his stage name Mata, has already racked up over 200 million YouTube views in his short career.

SBM Label

A Warsaw rap artist has become the first Polish musician to get into the Billboard’s Global Chart.

The song has now become the first Polish language song to chart on the Billboard Global chart when it debuted at No. 198. Mata is also the first Polish artist to make it onto the chart which was topped by Ed Sheeran with ‘Bad Habits’ this week.

Mata reached the chart by having his song streamed 10.3 million times outside of America in the week ending 1st July, according to MRC Data.

The 20-year-old who once duetted with Kayah is the first Polish artist to make it onto the Billboard Global Chart.

This was made up of 6 million views of the official video and 4.3 million listens on streaming services.

Only 18 of the top 200 tracks had more video views than streams.

The 21-year-old hit the big time in Poland in 2019 with songs ‘Schodki’ and ‘Patointeligencja’, both of which have 51 million views on the official video on streaming sites so far.

The son of a law professor and headmistress of an English language school, Mata, made his debut in 2018 with the concept album ‘Fumar Mata’.

The following year, only a few months before graduating from an international high school based in Warsaw, he released a mini-album from which ‘Patointeligencja’ became an overnight smash in Poland.

The video released on YouTube quickly accumulated over 10 million hits and the lyrics of the song caused a stir across the nation.

The son of law professor Marcin Matczak (pictured right) and headmistress of an English language school, Mata made his debut in 2018 with the concept album 'Fumar Mata'.

The song took aim at rich parents who pampered their children with lyrics about sex, drugs and privilege such as: “I never wanted to be white, I always wanted to be gangsta…I always wanted to be from the ghetto”.

Despite the backlash his father defended him saying: “Listen to your children. They have many wise things to tell you.”

At the beginning of 2020 he released his debut studio album ‘100 dni do matury’ (100 days to the final exams).

It became the tenth most purchased album of the year in Poland, going triple platinum and was the most listened to Polish album on Spotify that year. Tidal, another streaming service, used Mata as their cover star of their Tidal Rising Global playlist.

Mata also cleaned up at the ‘Popkillers’ award show winning ‘Discovery of the Year’ and ‘Single of the Year’ in both the popular vote and critics’ awards.

The follow up album, ‘Young Matczak’ is scheduled to be released on 21st September 2021, has already been certified platinum after it sold over 15,000 pre-order copies in the first six hours.