Vaccination necessary to prevent the worst, Polish PM says

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

The Polish prime minister has told people to get vaccinated so the country can avoid the worst-case pandemic scenario.

“We don’t know exactly what the autumn will look like… if we want to prepare for the worst we have to get vaccinated,” Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday during a visit to the central Mazowieckie province.

He added that Covid-19 is a disease that causes not only the loss of health and life, but also “tremendous” changes to economic life.

“We don’t want this, we want to prevent it,” Morawiecki said.

He added that thanks to vaccines it had been possible to eradicate such diseases as polio.