Zero tolerance for drunk drivers, says Polish PM

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

The Polish prime has taken to social media to urge drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

Poland has one of the EU’s worst road-traffic fatality rates, with 77 deaths per million inhabitants in 2019, according to Eurostat, a figure well above the EU average of 51.

“I appeal to everyone to think again before driving while under the influence of alcohol,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He said that social responsibility for a drunk driver lies not only with those who drive or get into the car while drunk, but also with those who, seeing this, do not react or allow drinking and driving.

“This is potential murder. There is only one answer to this – zero tolerance for drunk drivers,” Morawiecki wrote.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced he would soon launch legislative work that would make drunk drivers financially liable for their actions.

“This will not only be a criminal liability, but… such people will also be obliged to pay alimony to the survivors (of car accidents -PAP), family members, victims,” he said.