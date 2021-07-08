Polish judges appointed before 2018 impartial and independent: CJEU

“There are no grounds for doubting the independence and impartiality of potentially all Polish judges appointed before 2018,” the spokesman for the CJEU said, while presenting the CJEU’s opinion on the matter.

The statement is part of the response to the questions asked to the CJEU by Supreme Court judge Kamil Zaradkiewicz on December 18, 2019. The questions topple the issue of the independence and impartiality of a court in which a judge was appointed by the executive power of the politically motivated State Council of the communist People’s Republic of Poland (PRL). It mainly focuses on the lack of transparency of the criteria for such appointments and the lack of participation in the appointment procedure by the judicial self-government.

Other questions concern judges appointed by the previous National Judiciary Council (KRS). One of them asks whether a court in which the appointed judge sits “in gross violation of the constitutional provisions of an EU Member State” due to the unconstitutional appointment of KRS is independent and impartial with the appropriate qualifications stated by EU law.

The preliminary questions were submitted to the CJEU in connection with a 2017 case in which three people applied for a court order to get payment from Getin Noble Bank to the amount of PLN 175.000 (EUR 38,561.61) adding statutory interest for delay from the date of filing the claim to the date of payment. They referred to the fact of concluding a mortgage loan agreement indexed to a foreign currency (Swiss francs – CHF) in 2008, accusing that the loan indexation mechanism contained in the agreement, as well as the so-called package insurance clause in the event of refusal to establish a mortgage during the first three months of crediting is illegal.

When the Supreme Court was examining a cassation appeal brought by three people against the verdict of the Court of Appeals in Wrocław (south-western Poland), asked the CJEU whether a court in which a person appointed to the position of a judge by The State Council of the PRL and a person recommended by the KRS in 2000-2018 is independent and impartial and has appropriate qualifications stated by the EU law.

The opinion is an introduction to the CJEU verdict. The Court may agree with it, but it may also issue a completely different ruling.