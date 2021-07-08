Poland reports 93 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 19 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 93 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 103 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 476 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 504 recorded the day prior, including 76 patients on ventilators, against the total of 706 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 99,467 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,372 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 30,739,367 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 14,511,120 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.