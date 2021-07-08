Unclear if ‘Tusk effect’ is working says government spokesman

Marcin Obara/PAP

The government spokesman has said it is still unclear whether the return of former prime minister Donald Tusk to Polish politics is behind a jump in the popularity of the Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition grouping.

Tusk, who was prime minister from 2007-14, became head of Civic Platform, the main opposition party, on Saturday in a high-profile return to domestic politics after a number of years in Brussels.

According to an IBRiS survey for private broadcaster Polsat News, if parliamentary elections were held on Sunday, KO would get 20 percent of the vote, a rise of 3 percentage points on the previous poll, putting it ahead of Polska 2050, which would get 15.5 percent.

The ruling United Right coalition would get 34 percent of the vote.

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said it was difficult to say whether KO’s reversal of fortunes was due to “Tusk effect” or whether it was just a temporary change in poll results.

Mueller said that, “after a week or two it’s hard to extract far-reaching conclusions.”