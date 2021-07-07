Football: Legia starts Champions League qualifiers with away win in Norway

Legia Warsaw defeated the Norwegian champion Bodø/Glimt 3:2 in the first leg of the Champions League first qualifying round. The rematch will be played on July 14 in Warsaw.

Legia took the lead already in the second minute of the match. Kacper Skibicki crossed into the penalty area, and the action was finished by Luquinhas.

The Polish champions doubled the lead in the 41st minute when a cross by Filip Mladenovic reached the debutant, Emreli, who effortlessly put the ball into the net.

Just when the first half was coming to an end, in added time, Erik Botheim’s header awakened hopes of Bodø/Glimt for achieving a favourable result.

In the 61st minute, Legia launched a fierce counterattack. The ball went to Skibicki, who sent a diagonal pass between the two hosts’ defenders, as Emreli bagged his second goal of the night.

However, the hosts kept attacking, which brought them profits in the 78th minute when a substitute Pernambuco made it 2:3. When it looked like the Norwegians would push hard to equalise, the hosts’ player Morten Konradsen was sent off in the 82nd minute. Then, Legia started to keep the ball far away from their own penalty area and secured a priceless away victory.

Even if Legia eliminates Bodø/Glimt, they still have a long way to go, as they need to knock out three more opponents on their way to the Champions’ League group stage.

FK Bodø/Glimt – Legia Warsaw 2:3 (1:2)

Erik Botheim (45+1), Pernambuco (78) – Luquinhas (2), Mahir Emreli (41, 61)