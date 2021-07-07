Millions to be spent on post-COVID-19 recovery programmes for pupils

A total of PLN 244 mln (EUR 54 mln) will be allocated in 2021 to the implementation of four programmes of comprehensive support for pupils after a long period of remote learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Minister of Education and Science (MEiN) Przemysław Czarnek on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the minister announced the implementation of four framework initiatives for pupils. The programmes are comprehensive and concern various aspects of a young person’s development.

The first of the programmes, “The active return of pupils to school” is aimed at restoring and increasing their level of physical fitness after a long time of remote learning, the second is oriented at the psychological and pedagogical support for pupils and teachers, the third one includes help in supplementing the knowledge with additional classes, whereas the fourth is a programme for the prevention of myopia.

“If need be, we will increase these funds. Everything will depend on the involvement of teachers, principals, local governments and the children themselves,” said Minister Czarnek.

“We want children to partake in the school trips to places connected with the Polish culture, including folk culture, sites of national remembrance, museums, as well as those focused on technology and science – such as the Science Centre Copernicus,” the minister pointed out, adding that these trips shall not only attract the pupils, but also bring them together after months of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also thanked the Council of Ministers for adopting the “Academic Freedom Package” by the government on Tuesday. It is a draft amendment to the Law on Higher Education and Science, prepared by MEiN. The project assumes that the expression of religious, philosophical or philosophical beliefs by academic teachers will not constitute a disciplinary offence.