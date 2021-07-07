Hurkacz beats Federer at Wimbledon

The victory means that Hurkacz will now play in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Neil Hall/PAP/EPA

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz scored one of the biggest upsets at Wimbledon this year by trouncing 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in straight sets.

The 24-year-old from Wroclaw, northwestern Poland, defeated the Swiss player, regarded as one of the all-time greats, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in a quarter-final match played in front of a stunned Centre Court crowd.

Federer’s shocking departure from a tournament he has won eight times means that his dream of setting a record of 21 Grand Slam single titles remains on hold.

Hurkacz will take on the winner of the quarterfinal match between Italian Matteo Berrettini and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.