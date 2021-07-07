Tennis: Hurkacz stuns Federer to reach Wimbledon semi-final

After a stunning performance, Hubert Hurkacz saw off the legendary Swiss player Roger Federer 6:3, 7:6, 6:0 in the quarter-final of the ATP Wimbledon tournament.

The 24-year-old tennis player from Wrocław reached the top four in the Grand Slam competition for the first time in his career.

The Pole will now face the Italian Matteo Berrettini or the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

And they say to never meet your heroes…@HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Qri1uriPDF

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

Before the clash against the Swiss giant, seeded 14th Hurkacz had won only four matches on grass, but it did not matter at all on Wednesday when he crushed his own childhood idol. The Pole continues to impress at Wimbledon, as on Tuesday he defeated world number 2, Daniil Medvedev onward to the quarter-final.

As a result of his scintillating performance against Federer, Hurkacz has become only the second Polish man to ever qualify to the semifinal stage at Wimbledon, after Jerzy Janowicz in 2013.

Prior to this tournament, Federer, who will turn 40 in August, won 20 Grand Slam events, including the men’s Wimbledon eight times.