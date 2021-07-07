Ruling coalition regains parliamentary majority

The PiS party leader publically apologised to Czartoryski (pictured) saying things had gone "too far."

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Arkadiusz Czartoryski has rejoined the ruling Law and Justice parliamentary caucus giving it the 231 MPs it needed to keep a majority in Poland’s lower house of parliament, party leader Jarosław Kaczyński announced on Wednesday.

In late June, Zbigniew Girzyński, Małgorzata Janowska and Arkadiusz Czartoryski announced they were leaving the Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary caucus and establishing a new parliamentary group, leaving PiS with 229 MPs, thereby formally losing its majority in the Sejm (lower house). In early July, another MP, Lech Kołakowski of the Republican Party, returned to the PiS fold.

“We recently met and I was able to inform you that our caucus has regained half of the Sejm,” Kaczyński said. “Today with great pleasure I can tell you that it is now a majority, we have 231 MPs. Mr Czartoryski MP is returning to our caucus.”

June’s three defectors left PiS citing disappointment with the party’s new mining and energy policy. They also had problems with the Polish New Deal, the government’s flagship investment and reform programme.

The PiS party leader publically apologised to Czartoryski saying things had gone “too far.”