Poland’s ruling coalition regains parliamentary majority

Poland’s ruling coalition regained its parliamentary majority after Arkadiusz Czartoryski, one of the three MPs who had quit Law and Justice (PiS), the coalition’s dominant party, decided to return.

At the end of June, Zbigniew Girzyński, Małgorzata Janowska and Arkadiusz Czartoryski left the PiS parliamentary caucus in Sejm, the lower house, to form their own.

After their departure, the PiS caucus had 229 members, thus formally losing the majority in the parliament. At the beginning of July, MP Lech Kołakowski returned to the PiS club as a representative of the Republican Party. Then, there was a status quo, and the ruling coalition had 50 percent of the 460 seats in the Polish lower house.

“We recently met and I was able to inform you that our caucus has regained a majority in Sejm, we have 231 MPs,” Jarosław Kaczyński said at a Wednesday press conference.

The PiS party leader publically apologised to MP Czartoryski, saying things had gone “too far.”

The three MPs who left PiS in June showed disappointment with the party’s new mining and energy policy. They also had problems with the Polish New Deal, the government’s flagship investment and reform programme.