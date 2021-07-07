Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine FMs sign Road Map to Lublin Triangle

On Wednesday morning, the heads of diplomacy of Poland (Zbigniew Rau), Lithuania (Gabrielius Landsbergis) and of Ukraine (Dmytro Kuleba) signed the Road Map to the Lublin Triangle agreement and the Declaration on Common Heritage and Values ​​at the Palace of Rulers in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian military exercises to be held in late July

The signing of the Declaration of Common Heritage and Values is related to the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of 3 May.

The Lublin Triangle is a format for trilateral cooperation between Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. It was established in 2020 and its purpose is to deepen political, economic and social cooperation between these countries and to support Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“We are aware that we share the common heritage of the First Polish Republic (…) this is freedom, national sovereignty, the separation of powers and the belief that power comes from the nation. We believe that it is our tradition that binds us today,” Polish FM Zbigniew Rau said.

The FMs of 🇵🇱 @RauZbigniew, 🇱🇹 @GLandsbergis and 🇺🇦 @DmytroKuleba took part in the Lublin Triangle meeting.

The talks concerned:

▪️the situation in Belarus;

▪️Russia's policy towards Eastern Europe;

▪️the ways to support 🇺🇦 against 🇷🇺 aggression and in challenges to reform. pic.twitter.com/iqwiMMMiAd

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) July 6, 2021

He added that this position also leads to the reflection that in our part of Europe there are many threats to its heritage and values. He emphasised that the values ​​and heritage he mentioned inspire all three countries to act together.

Mr Rau will also participate in the annual Ukraine Reform Conference. The FM is also expected to visit towns near Vilnius and, among others, meet with representatives of the Polish community.

Met with @GLandsbergis and @RauZbigniew at the third Lublin Triangle meeting in Vilnius to discuss how we can better address common challenges in our Baltic-Black sea region and deepen our cooperation. A number of documents are to be signed to develop the #LublinTriangle 🇺🇦🇱🇹🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/D9d886wHgb

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 6, 2021