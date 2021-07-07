Polish officials discuss amendment to CAP with US State Dep

On Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of Polish ministries held a conversation with a representative of the US Department of State regarding the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA).

We owe nothing to anyone: ruling party leader

Jarosław Kaczyński, deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has strongly criticised statements made by the…

see more

The meeting was attended, among others, by: a representative of the US Department of State Cherrie Daniels, Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Minister of Culture Magdalena Gawin and Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the public about the meeting in an entry published on social media. As stated, “the rationale for the amendment of the KPA as well as the prospects for cooperation in the policy of remembrance of the victims of the Third Reich were discussed.”

Today dep. FM @marcin_przydacz along with dep. FMs @sjkaleta & @MagdalenaGawin1 received 🇺🇸@StateSEHI Cherrie Daniels. The amended Code of Administrative Procedure and the perspectives of cooperation on the politics of memory of the victims of the Third Reich were discussed. pic.twitter.com/5iNoKEQIJl

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) July 6, 2021

In June, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property. According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by Polish Constitutional Court 6 years ago. The provisions are primarily to block wild property restitution.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the introduction of time limits… will lead to the elimination of abuses and irregularities that, to a large extent, took place in the re-privatisation processes.”

The Ministry also pointed out that the new law does not restrict the possibility of bringing civil actions for compensation, regardless of the nationality or origin of the claimant.